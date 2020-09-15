The Miami Heat only needed nine games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in four games and knocking off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five. Now they face a stiff test in the Boston Celtics, a team that entered the season with defensive questions, particularly in the frontcourt, but have more than proven their capabilities on that end during their playoff run.

Boston suffocated the Sixers in the opening round and continued to be salty on defense against the Toronto Raptors in a seven-game slugfest. Facing the Heat, though, will present a wholly different challenge than anything they’ve seen in this postseason. Miami has been the best offensive team in the Eastern Conference playoffs thus far, despite facing two teams with strong defensive identities. Their varied dynamic, with an ability to score efficiently inside and out, makes them a stern test for this Boston defense.

Where Toronto’s offense often became a slog in the halfcourt, the Heat are far more comfortable and effective thanks to their floor balance. Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler take much of the on-ball responsibility, attacking favorable 1-on-1 matchups and taking advantage of having an elite screen man in Bam Adebayo, who is great at creating enough space for them to drive to the rim and make decisions from there with the defense collapsing around them. The Celtics were very good at keeping the Raptors guards out of the paint, but Adebayo presents an entirely different dynamic as a roll man compared to Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol (who were often popping to the perimeter). The Celtics will have plenty to think about defensively, from staying in front of Dragic and Butler to staying attached to Miami’s various shooters.

The first question for the Celtics is how they will decide on matchups for this Miami team — and maybe more importantly, how they shift those assignments as the game wears on. Boston has a ton of versatile perimeter/wing defenders, but how they deploy those players and picking their spots for who to get the most grueling matchups (and thus expend the most energy) will be important.

Dragic has been sensational for Miami this postseason, averaging 21.1 points per game and providing Miami with a much-needed creator capable of breaking down defenses to get to the rim, making scoring opportunities for himself and collapsing defenses to open up the Heat’s bevy of shooters. The point guard matchup in this series, with Dragic against Kemba Walker, could very well be a deciding factor, but a luxury Boston has is sending different looks at Dragic rather than having Walker take that responsibility all to himself.

Butler has been the unquestioned closer for the Heat this postseason, dominating key fourth quarters and elevating himself to the title of “best player on the floor” no matter the opponent. He’s averaging 7.4 points per fourth quarter this postseason, hitting 58.6 percent of his shots (and 50 percent of his threes) on a robust 31.7 percent usage rate. The Heat are outscoring their opponent by 30 points per 100 fourth quarter possessions with Butler out there. Butler’s been great all postseason, averaging 21.8 points per game on a 25.5 percent usage, but those numbers also illustrate how much more aggressive and assertive he is in the final quarter.

Early in the game, Butler seems far happier to let Dragic initiate and let the Miami offense play with its egalitarian flow, as the ball pops around the perimeter in search of the open man. In the fourth quarter, though, it shifts far more to Butler being on the ball, creating for himself and others (his assist percentage also jumps from 19.8 overall to 25 in the final quarter). That means a defense must adapt too, and that’s among the key challenges for Boston’s defense.