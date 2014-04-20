Mic’d Paul Pierce Yells “That’s Why They Got Me Here” After Big Shot

#Paul Pierce #Instagram
04.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Nets traded for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett last summer for moments just like Saturday’s Game 1 in Toronto. Deron Williams and Joe Johnson combined for 48 points, but KG hit a big jumper in the final four minutes with their lead cut to one, and The Truth scored nine points down the stretch as he was mic’d up. The results are as remarkable as you’d imagine.

First, here’s Pierce’s 20-foot fadeaway with under a minute to play that put the Nets up by seven. You can hear him scream, “That’s why they got me here.”

But Pierce was mic’d up — with some heavy editing, we’re guessing — for the entire game, and his nine points in the final segment were the difference in what is shaping up to be an excellent series.

