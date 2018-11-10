Joel Embiid is certainly unique. Along with the fact that he’s an entertaining basketball player on both ends of the floor, there aren’t many athletes with a personality as big as the Philadelphia 76ers’ center. It’s certainly something that works in interviews and on social media, but would it translate to another medium? Like, say, the big screen?

If you ask Michael B. Jordan, he thinks it could. We know this because Jordan and Creed 2 co-star Tessa Thompson were seated courtside at Friday’s Sixers game against the Charlotte Hornets. During a break in the action, they were asked which Sixers player past or present they’d like to star alongside in a movie.

There are plenty of options — for example, Charles Barkley showed in Space Jam that he can pretend to be absolutely terrible at basketball — but Jordan looked right over to Philly’s bench and knew this was an easy question to answer.