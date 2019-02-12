Getty Image

Michael Jordan, current Hornets owner and former oversized jeans-wearer and six-time NBA champion, is getting ready for Charlotte to host All-Star Weekend starting this Friday night.

As is customary, Jordan sat down for a pre-All-Star presser, where he addressed topics ranging from what it’s like turning 56 years old the same day as the All-Star Game (“It’s a constant reminder I’m getting old”) to how hosting the game in Charlotte will help shine a light on the Hornets. And just in case you thought MJ had lost some of his trademark pettiness in his sixth decade on Earth, well, he’s here to remind you that’s not the case.