Michael Jordan, current Hornets owner and former oversized jeans-wearer and six-time NBA champion, is getting ready for Charlotte to host All-Star Weekend starting this Friday night.
As is customary, Jordan sat down for a pre-All-Star presser, where he addressed topics ranging from what it’s like turning 56 years old the same day as the All-Star Game (“It’s a constant reminder I’m getting old”) to how hosting the game in Charlotte will help shine a light on the Hornets. And just in case you thought MJ had lost some of his trademark pettiness in his sixth decade on Earth, well, he’s here to remind you that’s not the case.
What an amazing psychopath
I totally agree, It must be frustrating to be his friend or family member and just waiting for him to turn the conversation on himself. “Hey, Dad! I made the game-winning shot at middle school today.” “That’s great I guess, but did I ever tell you how I. –“
No greater champion than Mj.. Kobe Bean being the closest!
Not only 6 rings, but 3 peat while being the only real offensive threat on a squad, take a break, let everyone scramble to “get one”.. only to come back and do the same shit again, same formula and without even a game 7… unreal!
Other than Steph, never seen anyone’s success piss ppl off more.. that’s when it’s special! 🐐🐐🐐
Lebron may be bigger, stronger and faster….MJ was just better