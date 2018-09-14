Michael Jordan, The Hornets, And The NBA Are Teaming Up To Provide Hurricane Florence Relief

Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning, bringing with it winds, rain and a storm surge described as life-threatening by forecasters. As residents of the Carolinas and others in the mid-Atlantic brace for the storm, organizations in the region are beginning to plan for the aftermath.

The Charlotte Hornets announced a partnership on Friday between owner Michael Jordan, the franchise and the NBA to provide relief efforts to Charlotte and the surrounding region once the hurricane passes.

