Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning, bringing with it winds, rain and a storm surge described as life-threatening by forecasters. As residents of the Carolinas and others in the mid-Atlantic brace for the storm, organizations in the region are beginning to plan for the aftermath.
The Charlotte Hornets announced a partnership on Friday between owner Michael Jordan, the franchise and the NBA to provide relief efforts to Charlotte and the surrounding region once the hurricane passes.
Appropriate. No NBA Team is more familiar with utter disaster than the Hornets…