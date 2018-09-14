Getty Image

Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning, bringing with it winds, rain and a storm surge described as life-threatening by forecasters. As residents of the Carolinas and others in the mid-Atlantic brace for the storm, organizations in the region are beginning to plan for the aftermath.

The Charlotte Hornets announced a partnership on Friday between owner Michael Jordan, the franchise and the NBA to provide relief efforts to Charlotte and the surrounding region once the hurricane passes.