Michael Jordan Offered Thoughts On Tiger Woods’ ‘Unbelievable’ Masters Win

04.18.19 59 mins ago

Getty Image

There are a very few people that can fully understand what it’s like to be at the pinnacle of a sport and be considered one of the, if not the, greatest of all-time.

So when Tiger Woods, once expected to smash every record for winning in golf, finally broke through with his first major win in 11 years at the Masters, there were plenty that had thoughts, but few that could offer them from the point of view of an athlete that was, at least once, at Tiger’s level. Some of those, like Tom Brady, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Serena Williams, did with brief public messages of congratulations and awe on social media, but few have expounded on their tweet-length thoughts.

Luckily, David Aldridge of The Athletic was able to get Michael Jordan, who knows Woods and golf quite well, on the phone to get his unique perspective on Tiger’s accomplishment in longer form, and Jordan’s thoughts on Woods’ comeback were fascinating. For one, he called it the “greatest comeback I’ve ever seen,” echoing the sentiments shared by Stephen Curry on Twitter in the immediate aftermath.

TOPICS#Golf#Michael Jordan#Tiger Woods
