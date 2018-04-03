ESPN’s Michael Wilbon Wants To Know If Fans Would Draft Trae Young Or Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo

#ESPN
04.02.18 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Donte DiVincenzo became a household name on Monday evening, with a breakout performance that helped to lift Villanova to incredible heights against Michigan in the national title game. In the midst of his explosion, the redshirt sophomore guard put together a barrage of threes and, during the onslaught, ESPN’s Michael Wilbon hopped on Twitter and put forth a seemingly scalding hot take comparing DiVincenzo to Oklahoma’s Trae Young.

For reference, Young is considered a likely lottery pick and, at one point, was a prohibitive favorite to take home National Player of the Year honors. By contrast, DiVincenzo acts as the sixth man for Villanova and, even when evaluating the best team in the land, it would be quite aggressive to characterize him as a top-flight NBA prospect.

Making things more interesting is the fact that Wilbon caught immense heat two years ago for a similar opinion, comparing North Carolina big man Brice Johnson to eventual No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.

