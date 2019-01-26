We Handed Out Awards For The First Half Of The 2018-19 NBA Season

Getty Image

We’re a little more than halfway through the 2018-19 NBA season. It’s been a doozy of a campaign, even if the consensus is that we’re heading towards the conclusion that we’ve had in three of the last four seasons: The Golden State Warriors, standing on a podium, lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy over their heads as NBA champions.

Still, this year has been filled with individual and team brilliance, making the NBA as can’t-miss as ever on a nightly basis. To that end, we decided to honor the best of the best through this point in the campaign, handing out the individual awards that will get announced when the season wraps up. As always, it’s important to remember that these are more of a reflection on where things stand right now, and that anything can change between now and the end of the season. (Note: Stats accurate through games on Jan. 24.)