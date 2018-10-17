Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA season was one to forget for basically everyone involved with the Memphis Grizzlies franchise. Locker room turmoil and injuries were at the forefront for a team that had made the postseason for seven years in a row, and by the time the year mercifully came to an end, the Grizzlies were 22-60 and lottery-bound.

No player was more indicative of how it was a lost season on the whole than Mike Conley. Memphis’ star point guard was limited to 12 games due to a heel injury that required season-ending surgery and had the worst shooting numbers of his NBA career. Conley has been a steady hand for years in the Grizzlies’ backcourt, but his 2017-18 campaign was never able to really get off the ground.

The good news for everyone in Memphis is that Conley is back healthy on a Grizzlies team that hopes to make it back to the postseason this year. One thing that could help in that endeavor is the mindset of their point guard, who told James Herbert of CBS Sports that he’s entering 2018-19 with a chip on his shoulder.