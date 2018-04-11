Getty Image

Earlier this week, James Harden made a pretty serious statement when he said that the Houston Rockets haven’t done anything until the team achieves its ultimate goal in winning a championship. It was a strong message from the presumed MVP, one that his head coach doesn’t totally seem like he agrees with.

Mike D’Antoni spoke to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN about how the Rockets’ season will be viewed if the team fails to win a ring. In the eyes of the D’Antoni, the inability to take home a championship is not something that will “diminish” what Houston has managed to achieve this year.

“I read something the other day [that said] sure James Harden should be the MVP, sure Chris Paul and James have been great, sure they set a franchise record [for wins by] about six games’ worth, but they’ll ultimately be judged by if they win a championship or not,” D’Antoni told Youngmisuk. “Really? It doesn’t diminish what these guys have done.”