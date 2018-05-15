Getty Image

The Houston Rockets were designed to end the Golden State Warriors’ reign of terror out west, but one game into their Western Conference Final matchup and the Rockets look like they still have a way to go. Houston fell to Golden State on their home floor, 119-106, to find themselves in a familiar situation: Wondering what the hell they have to do to beat the Warriors.

Some Rockets players think they have an idea, and it involves seeing lest isoball Chris Paul and James Harden. The pair of guards are two of the best in the game, but a bevy of Houston role players think less 1-on-1 is necessary if the team is going to advance to the NBA Finals. It’s a fair point — it stands to reason that you’re not beating Golden State unless it’s a total team effort — but on the other hand, this is a formula that has worked for the Rockets all season en route to the best record in the NBA.

Mike D’Antoni addressed these concerns during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon. He made it clear that, while this “noise” does exist, he has zero plan of changing the team’s offensive philosophy now.