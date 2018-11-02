Even People At Duke Are Blown Away By Zion Williamson’s ‘Unique’ Athleticism

11.02.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson has played as many minutes of college basketball as most people on earth, and yet he’s already the sport’s biggest star. A former high school mixtape legend for his jaw-dropping leaping ability and hyper-aggressive dunks, Williamson will make his collegiate debut on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for the Duke Blue Devils against the Kentucky Wildcats in an early matchup of two top-5 teams.

Before that happens, though, the hype train around Williamson continues to move full speed ahead. Williamson was one of the standouts during the team’s summer trip to Canada to play a trio of universities north of the border. That’s all over, and now, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski has to try and determine where exactly a player as freakishly athletic as Williamson, who is listed at 6’7 and 285 pounds on the team’s official website.

“You’re talking about somewhere around a 270-pound, 6-6/6-7 player,” Coach K told Myron Medcalf of ESPN last month. “He’s not overweight. He’s this unique athlete. By far the best jumper. Lateral movement is quicker and he floats. It’s tough to explain. We’re still learning how to position him.”

