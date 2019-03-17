Dime/Twitter

If there’s one thing we know about the average NBA game it’s that the players are going to run a lot. It can be exhausting and, for some players, very thirst inducing. On Sunday, when the 76ers were taking on the Bucks, one brave hero did what was needed to quench his thirst mid-game.

Scott chased a loose ball that forced him to dive into the crowd, crashing into a lady in the second row. This is part of the up close fan experience.

What fans aren’t quite as used to is having those same players take drinks out of their hand, but Scott found himself thirsty and within eyesight of a Bucks fan’s drink. So he did the sensible thing and stole a sip before running back out to the court.