Let’s Appreciate Miles Bridges And His Ability To Destroy The Rim

12.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Miles Bridges is special. It’s not a grand leap to say that, but his vertical makes special things happen. Where every minute he’s on the floor becomes must-see TV.

Bridges announced his arrival on the scene with a put-back dunk in the fourth quarter of his first preseason game in Chapel Hill against the Celtics. The moment that went down, the ceiling became more than the roof for Bridges.

Some may wonder if all Bridges can do is dunk, given his proclivity to landing on highlight reels. Bridges is electric with a clear lane, the ball in his hands and perhaps a defender in his way, but he’s a positive force for the Hornets beyond just dunking, as the Hornets have a +2.5 net rating when he’s on the floor and he’s averaging a solid, yet not spectacular 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Still, it is his dunking that electrifies fans and energizes his teammates in a manner that’s rarely been seen in Charlotte over the years.

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSMiles Bridges

