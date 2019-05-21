Getty Image

The 2019 NBA All-Rookie teams were announced on Tuesday and there weren’t that many surprises. The top five picks from the 2018 NBA Draft all made the first team, the first time that’s happened since 1984-85, and were all deserving of the honor.

The biggest point of discussion was whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander belonged on the first team over either Jaren Jackson Jr. or Marvin Bagley III, but all three have very solid cases for inclusion on that first team. Still, there are always going to be those that feel they were snubbed and fans will always stump for their guys because that’s what fans do.

One player that was on the “also receiving votes” section, however, made it clear he was not deserving of being on one of the teams and called for fans to put a stop to any snub talk. Miles Bridges, who had an up-and-down rookie season in Charlotte, made it clear he didn’t think his play this past season was up to snuff, calling it “ass,” but vowing to do better next season.