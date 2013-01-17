Million Dollar Ballers Release Dope Chris Mullin & Billy Donovan T-Shirts

The people at Million Dollar Ballers are always coming through with amazing t-shirts. Sometimes, like with their “Legends” collection, the shirts will pay homage to some of the biggest names in NBA history. This time, the domes of Chris Mullin and Billy Donovan get their own t-shirts in an effort to support The Herren Project.

Chris Herren, who got his own shirt from MDB, helps individuals and families struggling with addiction through his foundation. These shirts are MDB’s way of supporting that movement.

The guys at Million Dollar Ballers say they have an aggressive strategy planned for the rest of the season, including shirts honoring modern day legends, so stay tuned with us for more info.

