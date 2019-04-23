Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominated In A Game 4 Win In Detroit As The Bucks Complete A Sweep

04.22.19 23 mins ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks entered Monday night’s Game 4 as double-digit favorites, with the overwhelming expectation that the team would advance with a sweep victory over the Detroit Pistons. For a large portion of the evening, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the No. 1 seed but, over the course of 48 minutes, things stabilized and the end result was a 127-104 victory to pave the way for a second round showdown with the Boston Celtics.

The first two and half quarters of the evening were positive for the Pistons, including strong work from Blake Griffin. The veteran forward was everywhere for Detroit, including a throwback dunk.

Not to be outdone, Antetokounmpo got into the act, finishing a dunk over former teammate Thon Maker and executing a picture-perfect chase-down block against Ish Smith.

