Milwaukee Can’t Stop LeBron From Dunking All Over Them

This wasn’t the only ridiculous dunk LeBron had last night. He was at the rim, or in the post, all night in what eventually became the best shooting performance (16-for-21) of his career. On this play, he splits a double, takes one dribble, covers nearly 30 feet and throws it down so hard that, as we said in Smack, we thought the rim might break.

What’s your favorite LeBron dunk ever?

