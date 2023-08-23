satou sabally
WNBA
DimeMag

Satou Sabally Called Out ‘Disgusting’ Lynx Fans Who Were Ejected For Cheering Her Injury

by: Uproxx authors

While attempting a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx, All-Star forward Satou Sabally landed on Bridget Carleton’s foot and rolled her left ankle, at which point she stumbled to ground and held her leg in pain. As Sabally nursed the injury and laid on the court, a select number of Lynx fans were yelling at her. Eventually, at least two fans were ejected from the game. After collecting herself, Sabally ventured to the charity stripe and knocked down all of her foul shots. Following the second make, she blew a kiss to the Minnesota crowd.

Once the game concluded, Sabally took to Twitter and condemned the “disgusting fan base in Minny” and said there were “terrible words from the sidelines all game long.”

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell also spoke about the incident during her post-game presser.

“I can handle a lot and so can our players as you know,” Trammell said. “But when Satou goes down and you have someone in the stands that yells out, ‘I’m glad you’re hurt,’ there’s no place for that. [Lynx head coach] Cheryl [Reeve] did apologize for that, still doesn’t make it right. But yeah, I mean, this league isn’t about that.”

The longstanding issue of instances stemming from entitled and brazen fans speaking down toward players is always disheartening and unacceptable. It’s a shame another incident occurred Tuesday night in Minnesota. Kudos to Sabally for speaking out, as well as her head coach, and calling it like she saw it.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×