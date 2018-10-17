2018-19 Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: The Butler Did It

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 47-35 (eighth in the Western Conference)

Players Added: Anthony Tolliver (free agency), Luol Deng (free agency), Josh Okogie (draft), James Nunnally (free agency), Keita Bates-Diop (draft)

Players Lost: Nemanja Bjelica (free agency), Cole Aldrich (free agency), Aaron Brooks (free agency), Marcus Georges-Hunt (free agency)

Projected Team MVP: Karl-Anthony Towns

Jimmy Butler said it in his interview with Rachel Nichols: Karl-Anthony Towns is the best player on the Timberwolves. The All-Star center has an incredible offensive skillset, with the ability to score efficiently inside and outside, where he’s become an excellent three-point shooter. The question for Towns, and this Timberwolves team as a whole, is on the defensive end. That’s the side of the ball that frustrated Butler the most, and Towns has shown the ability to be a force on that end of the floor — go look at January last year — but he’s never put together a full season where he’s consistently shown that effort. If he can, he’ll unlock another level to his game and to the Timberwolves, allowing them to stay in the playoff race out West even once they deal Butler. If not, they’ll be a maddening team again with a great offense that can’t stop anyone on the other end.