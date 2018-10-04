Getty Image

Jimmy Butler trade rumors are heating up, literally and figuratively, as the Miami Heat have become the frontrunners to land Butler from the Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, it was reported that “significant progress” had been made by the two teams in talks, but the counter offer from Minnesota had caused talks to breakdown. However, conversations continue and while the hope had been to make a deal happen by the end of the night, that no longer appears to be the case.

For the first time since Butler made his request, we do have an actual report on what the Timberwolves are asking for, beyond “a lot.” Teams have been unable to get deep into discussions because of the Wolves’ apparent demands being too high, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered details on the package they’re seeking in return for Butler from the Heat.