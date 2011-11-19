Mississippi State Wins The 2K Sports Classic; Kevin Durant Overseas Talks ‘Ongoing’

What we got on Friday night in MSG was a tale of two oddly similar yet completely different teams. Arizona has the hype, and the high ranking. They came in at 4-0 but still playing a little bit over their heads, a good team that appeared to be playing better than they actually were. On the other side was Mississippi State with enough talent that most experts see them as one of the most dangerous unranked teams in the country. Despite that, they started the year somewhat unassumingly. So if you told us pregame that the Bulldogs would finish with a flurry and take over the game late to win by 10, grabbing the 2K Sports Classic, we wouldn’t have been surprised. Jesse Perry had a double-double for ‘Zona (11 points, 10 rebounds) even as the Wildcats were skinned inside. The real difference maker was Mississippi State’s tournament MVP Arnett Moultrie, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds in just 25 foul-filled minutes. The rebounding machine did this all on his 21st birthday, which apparently wasn’t celebrated with a drink, but rather cookies from coach Rick Stansbury‘s wife. Cookies and an MVP trophy. We think he’ll take it … With Moultrie, Dee Bost and Renardo Sidney, this squad will eventually be a trendy pick in the NCAAs … St. John’s just loves the drama huh? In the semifinal game at MSG, the Red Storm fell behind big for the fifth straight game and this time they couldn’t come all the way out of it, losing to No. 18 Texas A&M 58-57. St. John’s guard Nurideen Lindsey – the man with one of the nation’s best names – missed two free throws that could’ve won it with 2.3 seconds left; The Red Storm as a team shot 22-38 from the line. Because of that, Elston Turner‘s bucket with six seconds left for the Aggies proved to be the difference. Many would say St. John’s didn’t deserve to win in the first place. Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said afterwards that “justice was served.” St. John’s took 38 free throws; the Aggies, three. The game was played at MSG. We’ll let you connect the dots … Other scores: Ohio State beat Jackson State by 44, Duke used a 25-4 run to beat Davidson by 13, Xavier barely held on against Miami of Ohio (66-60) as Tu Holloway shot like garbage (3-12, nine points), Alabama won by 10 over Wichita State, and Marquette destroyed Winthrop 95-73 … Some Saturday entertainment for you: Tracy McGrady‘s top 10 layups of his career. Too dope … Okay, so now Kevin Durant IS talking with BBC Bayreuth about suiting up for them. We jumped on the story a few days ago, then KD came out and stated the PC “I’m not actively looking into it” statement. Now, he’s reversed course and his agent says the talks are “ongoing.” We love lockout overseas insight; The best thing we got from Durant came from Yahoo! Sports, who quoted KD saying: “I’m right on the fence with playing overseas and I’m about to jump over.” Be prepared for daily updates on Durant’s “status” for the next two weeks, a status that will seemingly change every day, and then in 14 days we’ll all sit down and realize nothing happened … Jim Boeheim is NOT Joe Paterno. Technically and figuratively, he definitely isn’t. But still, Boeheim felt the need to remind us of something we can see with our own eyes if for no other reason than to simply say: You won’t do me like you did Joe Pa. After the Penn State scandal, and now with a Syracuse coach in real trouble over some more disturbing allegations, Boeheim spoke up yesterday, fervently defending his friend – Bernie Fine – and saying he has no reason not to believe he’s innocent. Whether these words come back to haunt him is another story, but for now Boeheim is doing whatever he can to distance himself from what could look dangerously similar to what happened down the road in Pennsylvania … If you could come up with the most lopsided charity game of the summer, you’d have a hard time topping the one that’s shaping up to be Old Atlanta vs. New Atlanta. This afternoon at 3 p.m. at Atlanta Metropolitan College, Lou Williams is hosting a game where the new school and old school of the ATL will throwdown. The problem? Check out the rosters. On one side, we will have Williams, Dwight Howard, Josh Smith, Joe Johnson and Allen Iverson. On the other, it’ll be Derrick Favors, Jeff Teague, J.J. Hickson… and a bunch of other dudes. Who picked these sides? … And speaking of crazy summer games, Ryan Hollins recently played in one where he not only scored 60 points, but had 20 dunks. The other squad must’ve been coached by Mike D’Antoni … RIP Walt Hazzard … We’re out like Oklahoma State’s BCS title shot.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
RIP, Walt Hazzard…
Laker for life…
Y’all didn’t know that Ryan Hollins is one of the most underrated scorers in the league? Looks like us amatuers need to brush up on our scouting report skills.
Kobe Bryant One-on-One vs. Chinese Fan:
[www.nbadunks.org]
“We’re out like Oklahoma State’s title shot.”?
WTF Dime that is terrible disgusting parting words. Lower than a low blow, some fuckup oughta get fired for this.
no nba season…and my ps3 got the yellow light of death -_-
jzsmoove – I don’t think the OSU thing was out of bounds. The football team lost last night and probably will not get a BCS title shot. Poor taste would be saying “We’re out like taking flights at OSU”.
If you really want to be disgusted about the NBA lockout, read this:
[www.grantland.com]
I don’t want to overreact, but it just sounds bad.
So a friend of mine has a tv show that she is going to film, and she asked me to be on it. It’s a reality show thing because she is a decorator and she needed her “builder guy”. Well the dude who does it calls me and says he wants to do another show with me building stuff. I have no dreams of being on tv, but figured it would be cool to try out. On Thursday a couple of guys from the studio/company/whatever come by to check out my shop etc… They show up, I had on the Dirk jersey of course, and it turns out the head guy is from Dallas originally. So after 5 minutes, my buddy shows up with an 18 pack of regular Coors (I didn’t even know you could get regular Coors anymore), and they both look at me like “does this always happen?” I immediately turned into Chappelle at the Player Hater’s Ball. That’s how shit goes at my place. We don’t fuck around… One guy had been bitten by a dog before, so he was nervous that my dog was going to bite him (an idiot pit bull) but it all went well. My dog spent 45 minutes jumping up into the orange tree biting oranges. My buddy and I sat here drinking beer, they even had a couple with us, and they looked around at all of the stuff I built in the house. At the end of the day, they want to film some stuff next weekend and start shopping it. Naturally, my friend and I start going on about how they need to film a road trip to Kentucky (where my buddy is from, still has his whole family out there) so I can get into his dad’s barn for all of the stuff to build something with. We’ll stop at a couple of NASCAR races (neither of us are NASCAR fans, but we are white country boys), and it will be comedy gold. Then we pick up our mexican friend in Arizona or Texas because he’s scared to cross the Mason-Dixon line. I post a lot of stuff about how dumb I am. About how stupid things are always happening at my house. How I have idiot friends. That I am a ginger. That I get raging hard-ons for Dirk. Well if any of that tape ever sees the light of day you will see that I am not making a single thing up. And you can imagine me in a park in Vegas with dudes coming out of the trees to beat the crap out of me.
@F/F – yea, like the day someone tried to convince everyone that Hakim Warrick was a great scorer? Lol
@ Big Island – jzsmoove talkin about the plane crash n the death of the womens’ basketball coaches, but i think dime was talkin about the football squad’s loss…
President Obama says “Eff a lockout, I’m throwing my own game”
Yes, that’s right. The Obama campaign has decided to have their own charity game. Man that guy is smarter than i thought.
[www.v103.com]
@Big Is,
That would be funny as hell. Lets us know when that shit airs.
KDizzle – Yeah, I figured that since Dime actually wrote “BCS Title Shot” that people would know it was for football. Just bad timing. And honestly, that stuff is so damn sad. My gf has to fly all of the time for work and I start freaking out sometimes.
Chi – Yeah, I don’t even know what to think. I know it will get edited like crazy and I’ll probably look pretty awful, but who knows. I doubt they’ll promote my drinking, my dog, or Dirk, and hopefully they won’t put my girl on because then she’ll realize how out my league she is and she’ll dump my ass.
Dime and everybody, do you believe Iverson will never make a NBA roster again in his career?
I kinda wish some wack team such as Charlotte signed him, Tracy and someone like Steve Francis and they would put together a decent ass season (probably first-round exit though lol).
AI wud average sth like 15/3/5, Tracy 14/5/5 and Francis 0.5/1/1 trololol. The guy would be a walking quadruple single.. that is when he could walk.
@Big I…
be careful with those TV shows. A buddy of mine was on a show where they followed a couple during the 9 mths of pregnancy and they made him look like a drunk. He went to a bar for an hour and a half with 2 of his friends. They had a couple beers each. Little do they know the director was asking the bar tender to put a few empty beer bottles in front of them on the bar. When the show aired there was a 20 second clip that showed them laughing their asses off but it made them look like they were pissed drunk and then they each drove home.
His wife’s family called his wife after the show aired and asked if she had marital problems, and if he was a drunk and her aunt told her to live with her immediately. it was just crazy. The show did a really good job twisting reality, but it was fucked up.
@jzsmoove – Come on man. Obviously we would never ever make light of the tragedy that happened with the Oklahoma State plane crash.