ESPN

Missouri State and Illinois State squared off on the basketball court on Sunday and, for most of the country, a battle of teams from the Missouri Valley Conference wouldn’t be of great importance. In fact, most would see a 66-65 win for Missouri State and not think much of the result, particularly as the Bears were six-point favorites (with a 67 percent chance at victory according to KenPom) over the visiting Redbirds.

However, something strange and beautiful happened in the final seconds of an otherwise anonymous game, with Missouri State senior Jarred Dixon converting a wild buzzer-beater from halfcourt to secure the victory.