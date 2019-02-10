Missouri State Won On A Wild Halfcourt Buzzer Beater After Stealing An Inbounds Pass

02.10.19 17 mins ago

ESPN

Missouri State and Illinois State squared off on the basketball court on Sunday and, for most of the country, a battle of teams from the Missouri Valley Conference wouldn’t be of great importance. In fact, most would see a 66-65 win for Missouri State and not think much of the result, particularly as the Bears were six-point favorites (with a 67 percent chance at victory according to KenPom) over the visiting Redbirds.

However, something strange and beautiful happened in the final seconds of an otherwise anonymous game, with Missouri State senior Jarred Dixon converting a wild buzzer-beater from halfcourt to secure the victory.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballMISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 5 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP