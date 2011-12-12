Monday Madness: Best & Worst Of The College Basketball Weekend

I’ve been to some good games at some great venues â€“ Madison Square Garden for the NBA, CenturyLink Field in Seattle for the NFL, Busch Stadium in St. Louis for Major League Baseball â€“ but I doubt there’s a better place to watch a big game than Assembly Hall at Indiana University.
The house that Bob Knight turned into NCAA hoops holy ground was the site of not only the best college basketball game of the season on Saturday, but maybe the best game of any sport in 2011. Sports Illustrated writer Seth Davis tweeted afterward that Indiana’s buzzer-beating upset of No. 1 Kentucky might have been the best regular-season game he’s ever seen.
From the Hoosiers’ highs to the Bearcats and Musketeers’ lows, here are the best and worst of the weekend:
Question #3 – Depends on personell and opponent…I have run them all at some point…as a coach I think you need to be versatile in how you prepare your kids and be able to adapt to your players strengths…if you get stuck in that “my way or the highway” mentality, YOU, eventually get the highway yourself…I have a base offense I/we will run but Iprepare for (I hope) all contingencies…and that “vaunted” dribble-drive of Coach Cal’s is simply a 4 out 1 in…not hard if oyu get your players to understand situations and opportunities…you simply allow your athletes to “out-athlete” the opponent…penetrate, kick, replace…then you add in down and cross screens and so forth…don’t drink the Coach Cal kool-aid on that offense…the hardest part is handled in filkm sessions and situational practices…
@kyballer312 — You do have to be versatile, but on the college level you can recruit the players to fit your system, so it’s not like H.S. or Little League where you just have to work with what you have at random.
I’ve never coached (well, I was an assistant for a team of 5-year-olds once) but I always liked watching teams like Arkansas, Missouri and Louisville that play full-court D and aggressively go after turnovers.
You hit it on the head. Coach Cal doesn’t do anything special. I also wish he would do more teaching with all that talent he has coming into his program each year.
To answer your questions.
Ben Howland did exactly what he had to do. Reeves is a good player, but he’s a knucklehead. He needs to have someone in his life that disciplines him.
What type of offense would I run?
Well defensively I have a full court run and jump trap i use occasionally, but for the most part I run full court man to man 40mins of hell defense (a.k.a. Nolan Richardson). But offensively i prefer the UCLA Highpost/Princeton plays. It’s not easy to teach but if you can get your Bigs to make the right passes, it could be deadly.