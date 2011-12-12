Monday Madness: Best & Worst Of The College Basketball Weekend

I’ve been to some good games at some great venues â€“ Madison Square Garden for the NBA, CenturyLink Field in Seattle for the NFL, Busch Stadium in St. Louis for Major League Baseball â€“ but I doubt there’s a better place to watch a big game than Assembly Hall at Indiana University.

The house that Bob Knight turned into NCAA hoops holy ground was the site of not only the best college basketball game of the season on Saturday, but maybe the best game of any sport in 2011. Sports Illustrated writer Seth Davis tweeted afterward that Indiana’s buzzer-beating upset of No. 1 Kentucky might have been the best regular-season game he’s ever seen.

From the Hoosiers’ highs to the Bearcats and Musketeers’ lows, here are the best and worst of the weekend: