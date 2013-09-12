Vince Carter Monster Dunk & Celebration In NBA 2K14

We got a chance to preview NBA 2K14 recently and will be unveiling some brand new inside info about the game tomorrow morning (stay tuned), but it was still cool to watch this video: current gen Vince Carter catching a one-handed dunk and then celebrating. I particularly like the way he actually grabs a hold of the rim… but where is his beard? Where is his infamous crank-it-up celebratory pose? Hopefully those are included in the game as well.

