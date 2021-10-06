After a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Montrezl Harrell was dealt to the Washington Wizards this summer as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. As a member of the Lakers, Harrell averaged 13.5 points on 65 percent true shooting and was a steady source of offense off the bench during the regular season, but saw his opportunities dry up in the playoffs, when he played just 39 minutes in four games against the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday, Harrell offered some thoughts on the way he was deployed with Los Angeles, becoming the latest former Laker big man to voice his displeasure with last season’s center rotation — Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond likewise weren’t happy with what became a logjam for center minutes late last year.

Montrezl Harrell on how he views his opportunity with the Wizards: "I didn't really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 6, 2021

With a revamped roster that features Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma, Harrell has the chance to prove his sentiments true with the Wizards, who will look to build upon their playoff appearance from last season.

Among Harrell, Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Thomas Bryant (when he returns from injury), Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura, Washington sports a bevy of front-court options, so Harrell will be pushed for minutes. Regardless, he is assuredly in a position to carve out a prominent role and validate his recent comments if he can return to the form that earned him Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Clippers two years ago.