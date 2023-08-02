Montrezl Harrell Suffered A Torn ACL And Meniscus During Offseason Workouts

Earlier this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers re-signed reserve center Montrezl Harrell to a 1-year deal to return to the Sixers bench unit behind Joel Embiid for a second season. Harrell averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game a year ago, as he served as the third big behind Embiid and Paul Reed (likewise re-signed this summer).

Unfortunately, Harrell won’t be available for the Sixers for most, if not all of next season after the team announced he underwent an MRI that revealed he had a torn ACL and a meniscus tear after dealing with knee swelling following some offseason workouts.

Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and medial meniscus tear, the Sixers say. Team says he had an MRI today to assess right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) August 2, 2023

It’s been a tough summer for the Sixers, as they are still dealing with the James Harden trade request and trying to find a way to remain a contender if they trade their second star. Losing Harrell only adds to their depth concerns, but they did go out and sign Mo Bamba as another reserve big man, and this likely thrusts him into that third center role behind Embiid and Reed. For Harrell, he will now face a long recovery from the knee injury that will likely keep him out all of this next season, making for an uncertain future given he’s only on a 1-year deal.