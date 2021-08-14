Moses Moody Starred In Another Warriors Win At NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League has been known to trick hoops fans before, but Warriors first-round pick Moses Moody seems to be solidifying himself as one of the better picks of the 2021 NBA Draft at this very early stage of his career. In Golden State’s second Summer League win on Friday night, Moody scored an efficient 22 points, including a sweet 3-for-6 showing from deep.

In case you thought the 14th overall pick was simply a shooter, Moody also showcased some off the bounce scoring in a win over the Thunder.

Despite an iffy NCAA Tournament with Arkansas and some questions about his upside, Moody came to Las Vegas with a starting spot on the summer Warriors and has excelled in his role. Moody just turned 19 at the end of May, meaning he has plenty of time to grow into his game. But seeing a skilled 19-year-old who was billed as a high-floor wing coming out of the Draft should make the Warriors’ front office thrilled.

Though he is younger and more raw, Jonathan Kuminga looked pretty good on Friday night as well, scoring 18 points on 14 field goal attempts and flashing nice shooting range.

Steph Curry recently said he “loved” the Warriors’ draft picks, and while it would be foolish for Golden State to project championship-caliber contributions from Moody or Kuminga as a rookie, Summer League is a good first opportunity to show that from a physical and talent perspective, you belong. For Moody in particular, it looks as if the shot is likely to translate to the NBA — a great sign for his ability to contribute early on — and he is already looking comfortable enough to try some other stuff, too.

The Warriors are trying to thread the needle of building for now and for the future, while letting the young guys build up their trade value if the right player hits the open market, so this standout performance by Moody is a win-win.