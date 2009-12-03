Ever since the end of the 2009 NBA Dunk Contest many NBA fans have been chomping at the bit over the idea of LeBron James entering the dunk contest. What seemed like a lock last February, is now 50-50 at least that is what King James told USA Today.
“I’m like 50-50 right now, I don’t know if you can get it back to the 80s and like in ’98 when Vince (Carter) was in it. It was more about the dunks and less about what was going on around the dunks. We’ll see what happens.”
I have never been an advocate for LeBron in the dunk contest. I feared that Lebron being in the contest would mean James would win no matter what dunks his competition pulled off, because he is the NBA’s poster boy. Though I’m not on ‘Bron campaign trail, I do think the dunk contest could use some new blood. Nate Robinson and Dwight Howard put on a show last year but both admitted it was getting tougher to think of new ideas after each doing 3 contests. Which high flyers could put on the best show? Without any further ado I present my candidates for the 2010 NBA Dunk Contest.
Shannon Brown
Shannon Brown has already announced his candidacy for the 2010 dunk contest. Mr. Fantastic has presented his resume and has Mikki Moore ready to testify why he deserves a nomination. Brown has unleashed his dunking fury upon the NBA and this year the league has taken notice. He plays for the 2009 World Champions, is in a major market and his team has already started an aggressive marketing plan. Shannon Brown can book his flight to Dallas now.
James “Flight” White
Ok, James White technically isn’t in the NBA right now, however some team needs to sign the 2009 NBDL dunk champion to a contract just so he can participate in the 2010 NBA dunk contest. James White may be the best dunker associated with the NBA. Flight White’s exploitations in the 2009 D League contest were so amazing the contest garnered the attention of a national audience. If Flight can enter this year’s contest he would have to be the favorite to win.
Rudy Fernandez
During last years dunk contest Rudy Fernandez was robbed. He had one of the top 3 dunks of the night but it took him the entire allotment of time to complete it. Conspiracy theorist will argue that Rudy wasn’t given his deserved 50 because they wanted a Superman-KryptoNate final but, I think his choice of a distributer was his downfall. 2010 should be Rudy’s year to shine. As long as he chooses Sergio Rodriguez or Jose Calderon (you know a point guard) instead of Pau Gasol (you know not a point guard) to be his distributor, {insert awesome nickname for Rudy Fernandez here} will add some international excitement to the contest.
Rodrigue Beaubois
The Dallas natives need someone to cheer for in the dunk contest and looking at the Mavericks roster there is only one person who could hold his own, Rodrigue Beaubois. The Mavericks organization have been raving about Beaubois since they drafted him. He’s 6’0 with a 6’10 wingspan and a 40 inch vertical, in other words he has the measurements to be a dunk contest stud. Beaubois can be the hometown hero for the Mavericks fans to pull for and can give Jason Kidd an outlet to show his passing ability during all star weekend. American Mikhail Prokhorov said he will be lobbying to get Roddy B {seriously even Rodrigue has a nickname, Rudy needs one and Air Spain is unacceptable} in the dunk contest and with the game in Dallas Mark Cuban will probably get what he wants.
The Others
Above are my top 4 choices but you always have to be prepared for injuries or the league foolishly not calling up James White. Will “Thrill” Bynum has brought street ball to Pistons and has been making posters at the Palace of Auburn Hills all year. Dahntay Jones has quietly been giving people the business in Indiana (I’m looking at you Monta Ellis). DeMar DeRozan is doing his best to claim the Air Canada Moniker and Gerald Henderson can still fly even though he hasn’t really had the chance in Charlotte. (Remember when Gerald Henderson owned the Terrapins last year?).
These are my candidates for the 2010 NBA Dunk Contest. Who would you nominate?
we all knew lebron was going to pull out. nothing surprising there.
if shannon brown and james white are there, we dont need lebron.
Why do they only have like 4 guys every year? There used to be like 8 back in the day.
Trevor Ariza.
Rudy’s nickname is “El Machetero”…and “his” blog is hilarious.
[blogderudyfernandez.blogspot.com]
Nick Young
Mike Taylor
Rodney Carney
Michael Beasley
Derrick Rose
Brandon Jennings
Is Mike Taylor still in the league? You know the little guy who had some great games for the Clipper late last season … if so replace Beaubois and enter him
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
What about the whole “See Joe Dunk” campaign? Will that get renewed this year?
Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook
Shaq
Eddy Curry
Glen Davis
Jerome James
Kendrick Perkins
Courney Paris
Just because some people are great game dunkers, that does not always mean that will translate over to a dunk contest. With that said, here is my list of people I would like to see participate in a dunk contest.
Lebron James
Shannon Brown
Russell Westbrook
Josh Smith
Vince Cater (He still has plenty of bounce)
James White (Throw him in there just because everyone is fully aware of this man is capable of doing)
they usually do 4
how bout this:
LeBron
Iggy
D-Wade
D Rose
I think Shannon Brown and Jones can prob. jump higher than all these dudes, but the NBA needs to take it back a few years. If you think your a big time player and think you deserve respect, do it at the dunk contest. Jordan did it, the Doc did it, Nique did it, even Kobe did it. The dunk contest adds to a player’s legacy a lot more than people think. Lebron if you think your a baller, be a man and dunk it up.
Gay
Derozan
Mr.Fantastic
Joe Alexander
Young Money
Young
Stephen Curry HAS to be in the 3pt contest.
STOP SAYING JAMES WHIIITEEE AAAAGGHH.
I’ll say it again.
New born Giraffe = More body control than James White dunking.
good look dime for giving beaubois some love. I watch every mavs game and he has thrown down an oop just about every game this season. Last night vs new jersey he did his best of the year. He leaned into in and put a lil style on it. Yall gotta post that one up 2day
Mavs are 4real dont sleep
J Rich?
Anyone? Still the creator of 2 of the 5 Best Dunks of all time.
And he’s gettin on but he’s still got crazy hops. As long as Lebron doesn’t swat his attempts, i’d much rather watch J-rich detonate a Dunk that took hours to create and perfect over weeks of practice than a lanky James white throw down a mediocre dunk, just from far away. If i watned to watch a long jump contest, i’d watch a fucking long jump contest.
rudy fernandez’ nickname is the spanish fly
Wait…I thought TFB was invited to the contest this year, via Sprite? I must’ve read something too fast and misunderstood. But that would be ill. TFB would destroy anyone in the NBA in a dunk contest.
has no one seen Lebron’s showing in the McDonald’s high school dunk contest? shit was weak as hell…dude can throw down, but he’s nothing spectacular to watch in a contest. get off his jock
Fernandez, dahntay jones what are you thinking? I think the NBA should have more than 4 participants like they used to. Top six for me would be:
Demar Derozan & Sonny Weems (Playing the role of Vince and Tmac in 2000)
Shannon Brown
Russel Westbrook
Derrick Rose
& Joe Alexander for the white guys
I agree that Rudy was robbed, however he has publicly said he doesnt want anything to do with the dunk contest anymore … the 3pt contest however, he wants in.
Oh, and who is CALEDRON? :P
Please no more midgets and no more big men. Dwight and Nate was exciting 1 time, I turned it off after they advanced the past two years.
Give me some of these young high flyers!
White, Brown, Terrence Williams, and harden
@ charles
lol @ james harden being a highflyer and dunk contest worthy. you dont watch much basketball, do you?
terrance williams should be in it. did u see his one hander last night? and his body of work at louisville was pretty sick too. youtube him. he’s like a baby lebron
Takeover,DROSE,J.White,S.Brown,Carney,Iggy,J.Smith,
D.Derozan,T.Williams,J.R. Smith,Javele Mcgee
3pt
S.Curry,Takeover,Rudy,Sugar Ray,Reddick, forgetting some but would love to see some of these names
Dunk Champ: D ROSE/J.WHITE
3PT Champ: Curry/Sugar Ray
I’d vote for Russell Westbrook . . .
@9mules says:
Shaq
Eddy Curry
Glen Davis
Jerome James
Kendrick Perkins
Courney Paris
LOL. It’s the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest, not the Krispy Kreme Dip n’ Dunk Contest.
Did anyone see how high terrance williams of the nets got up last night? He should be in it..
Didn’t the Nuggets sign James White? Or have they waived him already?
If J.R. Smith is in the dunk competition I am turning it off. He is the most annoying person on the planet. I’m sure if they would let him he would blow kisses to the crow after every basket. Douche!
If Lebron even does the dunk contest, people need to be prepared for disappointment. He isn’t creative when it comes to dunking. I know a few of you have pointed that out, but many of you just don’t get it. Watch the McD’s contest the year Lebron was in it.
And last year sucked. Nate was disappointing and Howard was all hype. When you are that huge and can jump, you gotta have some real ideas. Everything fizzled.
They have to use DJ Mbenga as a moveable prop.
Rudy = El Jefe!
It should be Rudy “NOT DAT GUY” Fernandez after that commercial for the dunk contest, speakin with his Spanish accent.
Come on, what about Nate?
It’s the only way he’ll see some daylight anyway…
Wasn’t Sprite doin a contest with Air Up There and those other TFB guys to get them to participate in the dunk contest?….or is that just a separate event? It’d be dope to see those guys included in the NBA dunk contest. Get more than 4 contestants please.
‘Bron
Wade
Kobe
Vince
Old vs New
Dahntay Jones
Nick Young (have you seen his dunk videos)
Andre Igoudala (he was robbed!)
Russell Westbrook
James White
Shannon Brown
Demar Derozan
Rudy = SpanAir.
I flew with them in ’98 and smoking was still allowed on the flight.
Iguodala
Terrence Williams
Shannon Brown
Kevin Durant (thats right)
winner…
prolly iggy dat dude is sick
Just to clear things up a little. Sprite and the NBA are holding a seperate contest for streetball dunkers this year. It’ll be during All-Star weekend in Dallas, but none of the TFB guys will participate in the actual NBA dunk contest. Which is a good thing, by the way. If those TFB cats want to dunk on the big stage, then they can actually learn to play and get on an NBA team.
Here’s a list of dudes that could reallistically accept an invite to the dunk contest, that I would like to watch.
Shannon Brown
Terrence Williams
Demar DeRozan
Pops Mensah-Bonsu
Sonny Weems
Rodrigue Beubois
Those are some of the guys the league should be hitting up for the contest this year.
I didn’t realize it until I typed that list, but damn, Toronto’s got some high flyers on that squad.
Iggy
Terrence Williams
Derrick Rose
Air up there isn’t human. Seriously him going at James White would probably be better or just as exciting as the infamous Vince Dunk Contest. Air Up There is probably 6ft and has at least a 50 inch. He looks & jumps like a halftime mascot. Would be good for basketball. Who’s in charge???? Dont count on it. Would hurt the image of the league. That kills me. The same thing he supposedly tries to avoid is happening. The wheel idea was the worst one EVER!!!!!! Please allow this to happen. The real fans and enthusiasts would love it.
Judges: Jordan/Nique/Spudd/Nate/Dr.J/Vince
Would be OUTTA OF THIS WORLD. PLEASEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.
Would even add a HORSE COMPETITION THE SKILLS ONE ISN’T ENTERTAINING. TRY IT I NEED NO CREDIT. THE FANS/PLAYERS & EVEN YOU GUYS WOULD ENJOY. MOST IMPORTANTLY REVENUE WILL SKYROCKET. EVERYONE COUNTS.
HORSE COMPETITION: LEBRON/D.HOWARD/THUNDER DAN
MUST SEE TV
are they still doing the nba players and the additional 4 other dunkers? with tdub, air up there and all them? or did i just misread everything months back. curious, cause that shit’ll be hella dope.
Dime stop hiring writings with no sports cred.. Half the guys he named are crappy dunked. Fernandez again? The mavs rookie? Why not invite some more no names
Rudy “Da Boy” Fernandez
Will the nickname “THE SPANISH ARMADA” work for Rudy Fernandez?
really dont care who is there cause this is a fake show (everyone knew that the final was between those 2 guys) it was all made up…
Nowdays they dont even need to dunk (DHOWARD Superman layup)and NROBINSON dunk kid ( the one who everyone can do it with a guy under you) even i can do that (and he still got a god score(WTF???) these days the winner is the one who makes the best show (Kryptonite balls????its not allowed to bring other balls) someday the would bring smaller balls, they bring other backboards???they have the NBA giving them phoneboths whats that have to do with dunks?
It was OK when the NBA set the rule that the players didnt need to drible the ball to make the dunk (because this young guys couldnt make a dunk without travelling.
That was OK, not fair to the past guys (but OK lets sopt it here)…
LJAMES can say next year i will be there… why can other players say that????
WHATS the procces of application?
BIG CONTRACTS and big brands behind you…
Jordan
Nique
Carter
Webb
Robinson
Nance
Chambers
Howard
Erving
Kemp
Dumas
That lineup is about the only thing that’ll save the dunk contest.