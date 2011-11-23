My Top 10 Sneakers Of All Time

I know that after reading the title for this post you’re probably thinking to yourself, who’s to decide what are the 10 best sneakers of all-time? Sneakers are sort of like ice cream: There’s no way you cannot love them, but they come in so many different styles and flavors that it’s almost impossible to pick a definitive top 10 best of all time. From the early 90’s the sneaker culture began to evolve very quickly. New models, designs and technology took the market by storm & it repeatedly raised the bar year after year. Although the more modern shoes are incorporated with better technology (Air Max, Flywire, Hyperfuse, Zig Tech, AdiZERO) there are some sneaks that just have too much of a classic value to be ignored on this list.
If you asked what factors influenced my ranking decisions, everything from the design, colorway, performance, popularity, rarity and overall likeness played a role. Growing up watching players like Shaq, Iverson and Jordan hoop in some of these shoes played a major role as well. It’s no coincidence that some of the best shoes from these guys were worn during their best seasons â€“ seeing as that’s what makes them so special. At the end of the day, everyone has their own taste in sneakers, however if you grew up watching/playing basketball and have any sort of collection, your list might look a little like this.
not bad list at all. my top ten of all time i rock and sorry i am going nike/jordan only is as follows:
10. air penny ii orlando road
9. air go lwp road orlando
8. jumpman pro quick
7. nike flight one
6. jordan iii true blue
5. jordan iv bred
4. jordan xiii playoff
3. jordan vii charcoal aka playoffs
2. jordan xiv last shot
1. jordan xi space jam/concord (cant decide)
I can’t begin to tell you how gay it is that Men are that into shoes.
Don’t get me wrong, I have a favorite pair a shoes to hoop in or wear, but not 10! I can’t even think of 10 shoes i would like to wear.
Wale is one of my favorite rappers, but he is a main culprit of this shit. Always rapping about them ugly ass Foamposite nikes in his songs. That is is mad suspect. Any man that worried about his fashion needs to do a double take in his drawers and make sure he still is a man.
Guys aren’t supposed to be this deep into fashion. The lines are getting blurred. Niggas is bitches and bitches is niggas.
Thats why we got these young boys out here wearing spandexx jeans, nerd glasses, a over priced snapback hat, and gigantic ass space boot shoes, thinking that shit looks cool.
@Chicagorilla GTFOHWTBS…Any Man That Don’t Care About His Appearance…Well That’s His Business. I’ve Never Met A Woman Who Didn’t Have A Mean Shoe Game And Didn’t Appreciate A Man With A Mean Shoe Game (Not Just Sneakers). Anywho Back To The Topic At Hand….The List Is Alright, But Everybody’s List Is Going To Be Different (A Few Jordans Here And There, But The Other Slots Will Vary A Lot). Throw In The Shawn Kemp Kamikaze’s, Converse Weapons (Lakers Edition), CB’s And Etc. But I Can Appreciate The List Above.
Leave Chicagorilla alone! He probably rocks sweats and oversized tees from Foot Locker!
@Jason Your Probably Right…Ha Ha Ha…Left Alone At This Point!
no penny’s on the list???? air force 1’s??? glad AI’s questions made the list though.
i say do whatever you want, wear whatever you want, say whatever you want, as long as your not LITERALLY sitting on top of a dick than youre not gay in my book…
All Basketball sneakers?
10. Fila Grant Hill
9. Nike Air Bakin
8. Adidas Forum
7. Nike Air Force Max
6. Nike Air Raid
5. Nike Air Max Uptempo
4. Nike Zoom Flight Five
3. Jumpman Pro
2. Air Jordan IV
1. Air Jordan III
oh snap..i am ticked…i forgot to include my kobes i like shoot
updated top 10..forgot my kobe’s.really only rock penny’s/kobe’s jays for ball
10. air go lwp
9. kobe ii usa
8. air flight one
7. kobe iv mlk
6. kobe v chaos/xmas
5. jordan iv bred
4. jordan vii charcoal
3. jordan iii true blue
2. jordan xiv last shot
1. jordan xi space jam/concord (can’t decide)
You niggas are metro sexuals. which means you’re one pink tee away from a cock in your mouth.
And you were actually pretty close. I don’t wear oversized anything because i don’t do either extreme (skinny jeans are gay and oversized gigantic jeans are just as lame), but i do rock Jeans and a white tee or sweats and a tee at all times. You know why, cause im a man. And as a man with BALLS i need comfort. Rocking some lime green and orange jordans is lame as shit. You look like a 80’s reject. Anyone telling you different is lying to you.
I would have to think about it, but I could come up with a top 10 list. I won’t though because I want to stay on Chi’s good side.
LOL @ this dude catching feelings over another person’s hobby.
If you feel the need to rant about THIS online, then you really do need to re-evaluate your life.
@chicagorilla
You think a homophobic man like you put mad thought in making your name sound tough as hell.
combining Chicago and gorilla together.
But it actually says Chica gorilla that is mad suspect bro.
lol
Ontopic
is there sentimental value to put those reebok bullcrap in it.The designer needs to be shot.
@Big Is
I’m just f^cking around with these sneaker heads. Someone has to tell them how lame they are, otherwise they will continue on with the dumb shit like its ok.
Nothing wrong with liking a pair of Jordans or old school Nikes. But they take that shit to the extreme, wearing those gay a$$ Marty McFly’s like they are hot.
Just look at the shoe the writer has listed as #1. He claims they are exclusive and blah blah blah. They should be. They are green suede with Orange shoe laces! That shit is ugly as fuck. They took one of the best Jordan shoes ever and made them ugly. That’s just lame and I can’t let them get away with it lmfao.
@Chicagorilla says: How could you not be a sneaker head when you’re from Chi-town? Every kid wanted J’s back in the day. You saying you’re not into Jordan’s, tells me you weren’t into basketball growing up. Even if you’re an adult, you can still admire the new shoes coming out even if you don’t rock them.
But I agree, the shoe listed at #1 is pretty ugly. I’d like to see the idiot who payed 4G’s and some change for them.
@Golden State
The Foamposite 1’s were originally for Scottie Pippen but he turned them down so Penny rocked them. I know them as the Purple Penny’s.
@thrillah
Notice i said there is nothign wrong with liking a nice pair of shoes. I myself don’t get too involved in the shit because like i said, as a man i don’t feel the need to stress over what i wear. i have had plenty of Jordans in my days. My favorites being the 12’s and the 4’s. And if they ever drop them again, i’ll definitely cop a pair if the price is reasonable. But when Nike and these other shoe compaines start putting put mutated versions of shoes then thats when shit goes to far.
I was in HS when those Penny Hardaways came out. My boy on the BBall team showed up at practice rocking them. I clowned his ass for like a week str8 for wearing those ugly ass space boots. they aren’t even comfortable to hoop in so i don’t see the point. And you look like a jackass wearing them with jeans (someone needs to tell Wale this). Same goes for the 11’s (Jordans).
If this list was to ball in, I would rank Kobe Vs in the top 5 anyday.
Nice kicks but man thats alot of dough to be spending on kicks, most people don’t even ball in them.
LOL@chica-gorilla