The 2019-20 NBA schedule has been released in full, which means we can begin highlighting the biggest games of the year. Most all of those will take place under the spotlight of national television, as TNT and ESPN released their full season schedules (with the caveat that they can flex games in and out as needed).

While many of the national TV games will carry plenty of weight in a regular season that’s expected to be as hotly contested as any we’ve seen in recent memory, there are some games that stand out in particular in terms of the first time we’ll see some highly anticipated matchups.

Below, we highlight a few of the biggest regular season matchups, beginning with the battle of L.A. teams on opening night, as well as the first time some stars will be returning to their old homes after a season that saw an unbelievable amount of player movement at the top of the league.