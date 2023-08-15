The ‘NBA 2K24’ Gameplay Trailer Shows Off The New ProPlay Feature

With under a month until its September 8 release date, we are starting to get more information about NBA 2K24. While we have the covers and the first batch of player ratings for top stars, Tuesday brought a new gameplay trailer that shows off this year’s new feature — ProPlay — in which they pulled full move sets and mannerisms for players off of NBA game film.

The trailer highlights a lengthy dribble sequence from Kevin Durant in a side-by-side showing how the game mimics his dribble moves and body movements nearly identically to the clip from the game, allowing for what they believe will be the most realistic gameplay they’ve delivered yet in NBA 2K. The trailer also has some fun with this year’s offseason moves, as it features Jordan Poole calling for an iso against former teammate Draymond Green (who famously punched him in the face) and then burying a three on the wing over Green.

Fans of the game will undoubtedly be excited watching the trailer, but as is always the question for 2K, will the promises of the curated trailer gameplay matchup with the reality of hours of actual gameplay for those that buy the game. That’s not always the case and there will almost assuredly be something that has to get patched up once the game goes live for millions, but it does look very good and the ProPlay providing more unique player movements is certainly intriguing, with the jury still out on how exactly it works in practice.