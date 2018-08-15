The NBA 2K League Will Add Four New Teams For The 2019 Season

Getty Image

The NBA 2K League is getting ready to wrap up its inaugural campaign, as the quarterfinals and semifinals of its postseason are this weekend with the finals slated to occur on August 25. But before we get to the point where a champion is crowned, the league is already looking towards its 2019 campaign.

On Wednesday morning, the NBA announced that the 2K League will add four new teams next season. Currently, 17 NBA teams have affiliated 2K squads, and in 2019, the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves will stretch that number to 21. The news was announced on the league’s official Twitter page.