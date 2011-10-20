NBA 2K12 To Release Holiday Special “Legends Showcase”

Ever wanted to play H-O-R-S-E against Bird? You will be able to now. Do you want to see a 21 game between Dominique Wilkins, Jordan and Dr. J? You can do that too. Altogether, this new mode lets gamers choose from 150 legends to compete in pick-up games, anywhere from 1-on-1 to regular 5-on-5. “Legends Showcase” will also feature games like the aforementioned H-O-R-S-E and 21, as well as 2-on-2 Teammate Challenges and 3-on-3 Era Challenges.
Created a My Player? Good. Take him and match him up with anyone all time to see how he does. You’ll also be allowed to play online as well with the NBA’s greatest teams.
“Legends Showcase” will be available for download this holiday season for $9.99 on the PlayStation3 and for 800 Microsoft Points on Xbox 360.
Hit page two for more photos of Magic Johnson & Michael Jordan…
This is what they give us instead of crew team up.I hate this. Sure its fun for those who love these “legends” but i’ll pass. I want crew team up back.
So 7’2″ JAY can take on Wilt?? Pretty cool, but not for $10. I’ll wait for the sale.
Serious question: are there a lot of people out there who do the crew team stuff? I think I tried it once or twice and it wasn’t really fun…maybe if you have a group of your boys to run 5s with???
Yea Sean, thats what it was .I have over 10 people real life and friends list that play 2k. So we created a crew and ran it like that. I mean we had to wait like 45 minutes at times to get in a game but once we got in crew was fun. I know its a video game but this legends thing is real gimmicky.
this is aight but I’d rather see more legend teams.
I like the teams they have on their but I’d love to see the Phoenix Suns squad that had Barkley and Thunder Dan.
How bout the Mavs squad that had Dirk, Van Exel and Nash or the Warriors when bald headed Sprewell was killin shit.
How about an Allen Iverson 76ers team ???? We all loved A.I., show some love.
Vince Carter Toronto days/ T-Mac with Orlando. T-Mac (back then)was imo the most outstanding offensive player I have seen. THAT McGrady NEEDS to be in a video game because he made real life look like NBA Jam.
you know what i hate the most about 2k, is that none of my friends have it so when i beat them by 15+ points even though they played the game numerous times i always get the same excuse, “its your game, youre suppose to beat us”. at one point i was even tempted to buy a 2nd copy of 2k so my friends can practice at home and still get handled when they all come over.