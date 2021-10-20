As the NBA tipped off the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, the league began its 75th anniversary celebration in earnest. The league has rolled out a new logo, a new ad spot featuring current stars and legends, and is also unveiling a new 75 Greatest Players list, much as they did for the NBA at 50 in 1996.

The first 25 players were revealed on Tuesday night as the Inside the NBA crew introduced the first third of the list before the Bucks took down the Nets on ring night — which included Chuck and Shaq, who caused Barkley to lose it upon claiming he would “bust Wilt’s ass.” The list featured 20 players from the NBA at 50 list, with five newcomers in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steve Nash, and Dirk Nowitzki. On Wednesday, the list unveiling rolled on on ESPN with the NBA Today, as Magic Johnson joined the crew for the occasion and was, unsurprisingly, at the top of the second 25, along with a few of his fellow Lakers greats.

Magic Johnson reacts to being selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/2leaSyKRbO — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2021

Once again, this list isn’t a ranking but simply a list of the 75 greatest in no particular order, alphabetical or otherwise.

Magic Johnson

James Worthy

Wilt Chamberlain

Jerry West

Larry Bird

Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen

Isiah Thomas

Clyde Drexler

Karl Malone

Patrick Ewing

Chris Paul

Allen Iverson

Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett

John Havlicek

Sam Jones

Robert Parish

Bill Sharman

Bill Walton

Walt Frazier

Paul Arizin

Rick Barry

Nate Thurmond

Wes Unseld

Combined with the 25 released on Tuesday (found below) we are now two-thirds of the way through the list, which will see the final 25 added on Thursday night on TNT.

Bill Russell

Hal Greer

Dirk Nowitzki

Bob Pettit

Oscar Robertson

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Elvin Hayes

Jerry Lucas

Willis Reed

Nate Archibald

Bob Cousy

Dave Cowens

James Harden

Hakeem Olajuwon

Kevin McHale

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

George Mikan

John Stockton

Steve Nash

Charles Barkley

Moses Malone

Julius Erving

George Gervin

David Robinson