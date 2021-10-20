As the NBA tipped off the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, the league began its 75th anniversary celebration in earnest. The league has rolled out a new logo, a new ad spot featuring current stars and legends, and is also unveiling a new 75 Greatest Players list, much as they did for the NBA at 50 in 1996.
The first 25 players were revealed on Tuesday night as the Inside the NBA crew introduced the first third of the list before the Bucks took down the Nets on ring night — which included Chuck and Shaq, who caused Barkley to lose it upon claiming he would “bust Wilt’s ass.” The list featured 20 players from the NBA at 50 list, with five newcomers in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Steve Nash, and Dirk Nowitzki. On Wednesday, the list unveiling rolled on on ESPN with the NBA Today, as Magic Johnson joined the crew for the occasion and was, unsurprisingly, at the top of the second 25, along with a few of his fellow Lakers greats.
Magic Johnson reacts to being selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/2leaSyKRbO
— NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2021
Once again, this list isn’t a ranking but simply a list of the 75 greatest in no particular order, alphabetical or otherwise.
Magic Johnson
James Worthy
Wilt Chamberlain
Jerry West
Larry Bird
Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen
Isiah Thomas
Clyde Drexler
Karl Malone
Patrick Ewing
Chris Paul
Allen Iverson
Tim Duncan
Kevin Garnett
John Havlicek
Sam Jones
Robert Parish
Bill Sharman
Bill Walton
Walt Frazier
Paul Arizin
Rick Barry
Nate Thurmond
Wes Unseld
Combined with the 25 released on Tuesday (found below) we are now two-thirds of the way through the list, which will see the final 25 added on Thursday night on TNT.
Bill Russell
Hal Greer
Dirk Nowitzki
Bob Pettit
Oscar Robertson
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kevin Durant
Elvin Hayes
Jerry Lucas
Willis Reed
Nate Archibald
Bob Cousy
Dave Cowens
James Harden
Hakeem Olajuwon
Kevin McHale
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
George Mikan
John Stockton
Steve Nash
Charles Barkley
Moses Malone
Julius Erving
George Gervin
David Robinson