Here Are The Results For The 2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft, Including LeBron Picking Anthony Davis

Associate Editor
02.07.19

Getty Image

The NBA adopted a new All-Star Game format last year, one in which the top vote getters in each conference served as captains of teams and got to draft their rosters. It was a cool idea, but for some, there was one problem: We had no idea when the captains selected everyone to be on their teams.

The league tried to satiate the demands for those fans, and on Thursday, the captains for the 2019 All-Star Game — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — came together in a pre-recorded segment on TNT to make their selections. James got the first pick among the pool of starters by nature of being the league’s leading vote-getter, while Antetokounmpo got the first pick once it time to pick reserves. With the final two picks, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, James will get first dibs.

Here is how the entire draft went down:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#LeBron James
TAGS2019 NBA All-Star GameGiannis AntetokounmpoLeBron JamesNBA All-Star 2019

Listen To This

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 8 hours ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP