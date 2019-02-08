Getty Image

The NBA adopted a new All-Star Game format last year, one in which the top vote getters in each conference served as captains of teams and got to draft their rosters. It was a cool idea, but for some, there was one problem: We had no idea when the captains selected everyone to be on their teams.

The league tried to satiate the demands for those fans, and on Thursday, the captains for the 2019 All-Star Game — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — came together in a pre-recorded segment on TNT to make their selections. James got the first pick among the pool of starters by nature of being the league’s leading vote-getter, while Antetokounmpo got the first pick once it time to pick reserves. With the final two picks, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, James will get first dibs.

Here is how the entire draft went down: