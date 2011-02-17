NBA All-Star x Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator Headphones

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.17.11 7 years ago

We’ve known for a minute now that Skullcandy has been down with the NBA. And the product they keep dropping continues to get better and better. This release is no different: Introducing the NBA All-Star x Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator headphones. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to cop a pair of these this weekend. Check ’em out:

NBA All-Star x Skullcandy x Roc Nation Aviator Headphones

During All-Star Weekend, a limited number of these brown and gold special edition Aviators will be available exclusively at Apple Stores in the L.A. area for $179.95. What makes them so special? As you can see, the ear caps are laser-etched with the official NBA All-Star logos.

What do you think?

