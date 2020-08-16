22 of the NBA’s 30 teams completed an eight-pack of seeding games and, for the most part, the quality of play was top-notch. Unfortunately for the league, some of the drama of playoff positioning evaporated before the final day but, in contrast, basketball observers were treated to a wildly entertaining play-in game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before the playoff begin on Monday, it is time to wrap up the seeding games and put them in a shiny bow. As was the case with the first two editions of our DIME power rankings from the Bubble, these are Bubble-only considerations and, well, that becomes quite obvious right out of the gate.

Here we go.

1. Phoenix Suns (8-0, Last week — 1st)

The Suns didn’t make it to the playoffs. In fact, Phoenix didn’t even make it to the play-in tournament. Still, Monty Williams, Devin Booker and company put on quite a show in Orlando, going undefeated and putting legitimate pressure on the Blazers and Grizzlies. These are Bubble-only rankings and, well, nobody has a better profile at Walt Disney World than the Suns.

2. Toronto Raptors (7-1, Last week — 2nd)



Despite the reality of a locked-in seed, the Raptors posted the best defensive rating in Orlando by a comfortable margin. In some ways, that shouldn’t be a surprise, but Toronto’s 7-1 mark speaks for itself. They were very good in the seeding games and enter the playoffs feeling very good about things.

3. Portland Trail Blazers (7-2, Last week — 5th)



Technically, the play-in game didn’t count in the standings, but Portland really won seven of their nine games before the playoffs. Damian Lillard was absolutely unbelievable and, with a spot in the postseason on the line, C.J. McCollum and company also stepped up. It will be tough sledding against the Lakers, but the Blazers took care of business and now at least have a shot at a shocking playoff run.

4. Boston Celtics (5-3, Last week — 4th)

Boston essentially punted the finale against Washington but, before that, the Celtics were playing at a high level. Boston finished only behind Phoenix in terms of net rating in the seeding games and, without high-level injury concerns that plague some other teams, the Celtics are in fine shape ahead of their first round matchup with the Sixers.

5. L.A. Clippers (5-3, Last week — 8th)



The Clippers haven’t been able to deploy their entire roster yet. That’s a bit of a concern with a deep playoff run looming but, on the bright side, they have been good even while missing pieces. Everyone is now in the Bubble, and soon we should see Doc Rivers deploy his full rotation.

6. Brooklyn Nets (5-3, Last week — 11th)



Not only did the Nets finish above .500 in the seeding games, but Brooklyn managed to keep the No. 7 seed despite having arguably the least impressive roster of available players. Shouts to Jacque Vaughn for getting this group to buy in, and the Nets nearly kept the Blazers out of the playoffs with their feistiness.

7. Indiana Pacers (6-2, Last week — 9th)

A blowout loss to the Heat may be a harbinger of ugliness to come but, from a Bubble standpoint, Indiana played well. It is probably fair to assume that T.J. Warren isn’t the best player in the NBA, but he was quietly good before the shutdown in March and the Pacers were operating without Domantas Sabonis.