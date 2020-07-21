How To Watch All Of The NBA’s Bubble Scrimmage Games

NBA basketball will make its return on Wednesday in the form of four scrimmage games from the Orlando bubble, as teams begin ramping up their intensity and on-court work in an effort to be as close to midseason form as possible when the league restarts on July 30.

The scrimmages will run for a full week, Wednesday, July 22 to Tuesday, July 28, with 33 games in total, allowing each team three warmup games before the season tips off once again. All of the bubble scrimmages will be available to watch on NBA League Pass for those with a subscription, with broadcasts on local television as well as some being shown on the team websites. There will also be games broadcast nationally on NBA TV, as they will carry at two games each day — and a quadruple-header on Sunday.

The full scrimmage schedule can be found below, as basketball will happily be back on our TVs this week — and, it should be noted, regular season action for the WNBA tips off on Saturday.

Wednesday, July 22 (all times Eastern)

3:00 p.m.: Magic vs. Clippers

3:30 p.m.: Wizards vs. Nuggets

7:00 p.m.: Pelicans vs. Nets

7:30 p.m.: Kings vs. Heat

Thursday, July 23

3:00 p.m.: Spurs vs. Bucks

3:30 p.m.: Blazers vs. Pacers

7:00 p.m.: Mavs vs. Lakers

7:30 p.m.: Suns vs. Jazz

Friday, July 24

3:30 p.m.: Grizzlies vs. Sixers

5:00 p.m.: Thunder vs. Celtics

7:30 p.m.: Rockets vs. Raptors

Saturday, July 25

12:00 p.m.: Lakers vs. Magic

12:30 p.m.: Bucks vs. Kings

4:00 p.m.: Heat vs. Jazz

4:30 p.m.: Nets vs. Spurs

8:00 p.m.: Clippers vs. Wizards

8:30 p.m.: Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Sunday, July 26

12:00 p.m.: Sixers vs. Thunder

1:30 p.m.: Suns vs. Celtics

4:00 p.m.: Pacers vs. Mavs

6:00 p.m.: Blazers vs. Raptors

8:00 p.m.: Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Monday, July 27

3:00 p.m.: Wizards vs. Lakers

4:00 p.m.: Kings vs. Clippers

5:30 p.m.: Jazz vs. Nets

7:00 p.m.: Magic vs. Nuggets

8:00 p.m.: Pelicans vs. Bucks

Tuesday, July 28

2:00 p.m.: Grizzlies vs. Heat

3:00 p.m.: Raptors vs. Suns

4:00 p.m.: Spurs vs. Pacers

6:00 p.m.: Thunder vs. Blazers

8:00 p.m.: Celtics vs. Rockets

8:30 p.m.: Mavs vs. Sixers