The Best Christmas Day Sneakers From Around The NBA

Nike

For years, Christmas Day was one of the few opportunities players had to get really creative with their sneakers, as they weren’t beholden to the traditional sneaker regulations. Colorful kicks became the norm on Christmas — along with special uniforms — and while Christmas Day uniforms and sneaker restrictions are no longer a thing, players still hold onto some special colorways for Christmas.

Some use the opportunity to be on the Christmas Day stage to show off a new colorway to be released to the public, while others just rock some custom player exclusives. Either way, the results are some spectacular looks on the court and just about everyone gets in on the action.

Warriors-Lakers featured three of the biggest names in the NBA with their own signature lines, so we’ll start there. LeBron debuted the new “SuperBron” 16s, which hit the SNKRS App during the Lakers win over the Warriors, despite James leaving in the third with a groin injury.