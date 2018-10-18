NBA Daily Betting Guide 10/18/18: LeBron’s Lakers Debut

Getty Image

The final four teams that have yet to play this season, the Bulls, Wizards, Lakers, and Blazers will all be in action on Thursday night in what is a light slate (as it always is on TNT’s night in the Association). The Bulls head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers still licking their wounds from a thorough beating at the hands of Boston. Washington plays host to Miami on a road back-to-back to start the season, having dropped game 1 to Orlando.

The marquee game is the late game on TNT, with the Lakers visiting Portland to take on the Blazers in LeBron James’ debut as a Laker. Here, we’ll look at the current odds and trends for each of these three games, but first, a look back at yesterday’s winners.

10/17/18 Winners:

Pacers -7, UNDER 205

Hornets +3, OVER 221.5

Magic +2.5, UNDER 209

Nets +5.5, UNDER 212

Knicks -3, OVER 215.5

Cavs +13, OVER 215

Pelicans +8, OVER 232

Spurs -2.5, OVER 210.5

Kings +8.5, OVER 205.5

Suns PK, OVER 214.5

Nuggets -1.5, UNDER 225.5

As always, lines come from Westgate and trends from TeamRankings.com. Let’s get to the Thursday night action.