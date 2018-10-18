NBA Daily Betting Guide 10/18/18: LeBron’s Lakers Debut

The final four teams that have yet to play this season, the Bulls, Wizards, Lakers, and Blazers will all be in action on Thursday night in what is a light slate (as it always is on TNT’s night in the Association). The Bulls head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers still licking their wounds from a thorough beating at the hands of Boston. Washington plays host to Miami on a road back-to-back to start the season, having dropped game 1 to Orlando.

The marquee game is the late game on TNT, with the Lakers visiting Portland to take on the Blazers in LeBron James’ debut as a Laker. Here, we’ll look at the current odds and trends for each of these three games, but first, a look back at yesterday’s winners.

10/17/18 Winners:
Pacers -7, UNDER 205
Hornets +3, OVER 221.5
Magic +2.5, UNDER 209
Nets +5.5, UNDER 212
Knicks -3, OVER 215.5
Cavs +13, OVER 215
Pelicans +8, OVER 232
Spurs -2.5, OVER 210.5
Kings +8.5, OVER 205.5
Suns PK, OVER 214.5
Nuggets -1.5, UNDER 225.5

As always, lines come from Westgate and trends from TeamRankings.com. Let’s get to the Thursday night action.

