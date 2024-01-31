nba draft
Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA And NBPA Have Agreed To Turn The NBA Draft Into A Two-Night Event

After a few weeks of discussions, the NBA and NBPA have come to an agreement that will turn June’s NBA Draft into a two-night event, pushing the second round to Friday night, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

You may ask, why would the NBA do this? Well, mostly it’s another thing to sell to ESPN as they negotiate a new TV deal. There’s not a lot of live sports events to put on national TV in late June, and stretching the Draft to a second night gives them some more inventory. Beyond that, they can stretch out the first round to be even longer, if they want, giving teams more time to make picks and trades if they don’t have to worry as much about the second round running past midnight — to be clear, no one who watches the draft wants this, but I could see it being considered.

In case the TV portion of this wasn’t clearly the driving force, the second round happening at ESPN’s studios should clear that up.

The league also sold it as a chance to give their teams more time to prepare for the second round, as they’ll know what players are left after the first round concludes and they can all reset and craft their plan for Night 2. It’s surely modeled off of how the NFL expanded its Draft to be a three-day event, although the second round of the NBA Draft is far different than the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft in terms of impact players coming into the league. The biggest positive of it might be giving the second round guys a bit more shine, as the TV broadcast will, in theory, be able to focus more on those picks rather than playing catch up talking about first round picks from earlier in the night.

