Earlier this week, the NBA concluded its investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s history of racism, misogyny, and harassment within the workplace. The league determined the proper punishment for Sarver was a yearlong suspension and $10 million fine. Many across the NBA, including LeBron James and Chris Paul, have spoken up about the decision not being severe enough.

On Friday afternoon, NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio appeared on ESPN’s NBA Today to speak with Malika Andrews. Previously, Tremaglio issued a statement saying “Mr. Sarver should never hold a managerial position within our league again.” Andrews wanted to confirm and clarify Tremaglio’s stance, so she asked whether Tremaglio was calling for Sarver to be banned from the NBA.

“We are absolutely calling for that. We do not want him to be in a position where he is managing or engaging with individuals who are engaging with our players,” Tremaglio said. “We are absolutely clear from the findings that are in that report that we do not want him to be in that position.”

Andrews recognized Tremaglio repeatedly used “we” in answering the initial question, so she followed up by asking if Tremaglio’s sentiment represented the players themselves.

“I am speaking on behalf of our players,” Tremaglio said. “It is our players’ desire that, while we understand that there has been a thorough investigation and we’re very pleased that the NBA was able to follow through on that — because that’s clearly something we want to see happen — we also want to make it very clear that we do not want him back in a position where he will be impacting our players and those who serve our players on a daily basis.”

Those are pointed and powerful words from Tremaglio and her constituents. The conclusion is clear: The NBPA does not want Sarver to ever hold a position of power or influence within the league again.