After a three-day hiatus following the completion of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, the 2022 NBA Finals tipped off on Thursday evening in San Francisco. The first half was incredibly entertaining and close-fought, with the Warriors seizing control with a trademark third quarter push. However, the Celtics had the last laugh, erupting for 40 points in the fourth quarter and taking a 1-0 series lead with a 120-108 victory.

The evening appropriately began with fireworks from Stephen Curry in his home building. Starting virtually with the opening tip, Curry was locked in, eventually draining an NBA Finals record six (!) three-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 21 points. His 21-point output was the most by any player in a first quarter during the NBA Finals in more than five decades, and it was a vintage performance.

Steph with the first bucket of the night 🎯 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/nR16Dydpxl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 3, 2022

Steph Curry is locked in from deep in Game 1! 6 1st quarter threes for Stephen Curry on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wCIwfqMJqr — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Golden State’s offense, buoyed by Curry, was stellar in the opening quarter, pushing the Warriors to a 32-28 lead. Still, Boston seemed to dodge a far worse outcome, largely on the strength of quality offense (1.16 points per possession) to keep relative pace. In fact, the Celtics kept pouring in good looks, improving to 8-of-17 from three-point range after 15 minutes of action.

Derrick White locked in 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RtHrAzQG9D — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 3, 2022

However, the Warriors used an 8-0 run early in the second quarter to build their lead to double figures, putting the Celtics on their heels. Boston then responded in kind with a 10-0 run to even the score, throwing haymakers on offense and finally stringing together a slew of stops on the defensive end.

The rest of the first half was a back-and-forth affair, with Boston taking a two-point lead at the break. After the 21-point explosion in the first quarter, Curry did not score in the second period, with Golden State’s offense slowing as a result. Both teams shot north of 40 percent from three-point range in the first half, but ball security was a challenge on both sides, as the Celtics committed seven first-half turnovers and the Warriors committed eight.