Getty Image

An NBA team based out of Los Angeles received a fine from the league for violating its anti-tampering policy, and you’ll never believe who it was. According to a release sent out on Friday, the Clippers received a $50,000 fine following comments Doc Rivers made about Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

The league announced the news in a release, saying that Rivers violated the rule during an appearance on ESPN earlier this week.

“The NBA announced today that it has fined the LA Clippers $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” the release said. “The fine is in response to comments regarding the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard made by Head Coach Glenn ‘Doc’ Rivers in a recent television appearance.”

While Rivers didn’t say anything specifically about the Clippers making a play for the upcoming free agent this summer, he was still effusive in his praise of Leonard’s performance this postseason.