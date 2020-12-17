One of the big promises from the NBA during the social uprisings around the country over the summer was a $300 million pledge from team governors to be given to activist organizations over the next 10 years. On Thursday, the league, led by its new social justice council, announced the recipients of the first $2 million in grant money.

Seven organizations in NBA cities around the nation, from New York City to Milwaukee to New Orleans, were named as the inaugural grant recipients: exalt, Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Marcus Graham Project, Operation DREAM, TEAM Inc., The Knowledge House, and the Youth Empowerment Project.

These groups were picked because they fall into one of the following categories: skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career Black men and women in communities across the United States and Canada.

“These inaugural grants aim to increase education and employment access in Black communities, as well as enhance and grow the work of these national and local organizations,” according to a statement from the NBA.

In conjunction with the grant money announcement, the NBA Foundation also named current NBA Senior Vice President of Player Development Greg Taylor to a new role as executive director of the foundation. An experienced philanthropist, Taylor will begin his new role on Jan. 4, where he will oversee the administration of grants and the implementation of the NBA Foundation’s programs.

“The Board sees this as an opportunity to continue to build momentum in creating meaningful opportunities and sustained change in the Black community, and we look forward to Greg’s leadership as the Foundation grows,” said NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO Mark Tatum, who is also the president of the board of the NBA Foundation.

Over the next 10 years, Taylor and the board will be tasked with seeking out organizations that align with the NBA’s mission to advance the professional and social wellbeing of Black communities in America, using this $300 million pledge from team governors to financially support such organizations.