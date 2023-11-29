Group play for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament has come to an end. There was a lot of understandable consternation about the whole thing — it’s brand new and there was no guarantee it would work — but the whole thing was a blast. They added some much-needed excitement to what is usually the most boring part of the NBA’s calendar, and you can tell that the players legitimately care about getting the chance to win a whole lot of money and become the first team to lift the NBA Cup.

The best seems like it’ll be on the horizon, as the Knockout Rounds are shaping up to be a ton of fun. Single-elimination basketball is just awesome, and as long as we don’t get seven blowouts, people are going to enjoy tuning in and watching. Still, the league is almost certainly going to look back on group play and make some adjustments as it prepares to run the In-Season Tournament back in 2024. And we have a few ideas of what things they should keep, what tweaks they can make, and what they can get rid of altogether.

Keep

Three teams + a Wild Card

Thirty teams kind of limits how big the league can make the knockout round, so doing it like this is perfect. Winning a group should be a big deal! Even further, teams being incentivized to be one of the two best group winners — thereby giving them a home game in the quarters before things shift to Las Vegas and every game takes place on a neutral court — is a really nice touch. And while it’s not quite the same as an 8-seed going on a run, that Wild Card squad can go on a mini-Cinderella run, even if that team is going to usually be pretty good. The general structure of the whole thing is a hit from the very beginning, and there’s no point in messing with this ahead of next year.

Counting games for the regular season

The league really did a great job figuring out how to make these games matter for something other than the Tournament. It would be very easy for a team that was eliminated early to just pack in their final game or two because they have no hope of moving on, but linking these to regular season games incentivizes teams to take those seriously, too. For example, it would have been really easy for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to take their final game against the Houston Rockets off, as Dallas was already eliminated. Instead, both of them played great, fans got a great game, and the Mavs picked up a win that both helps them in the regular season and knocked Houston out of the Tournament. There are stakes that go beyond the In-Season Tournament, which ends up making the In-Season Tournament even better.

Tweak

The name

Just call it the NBA Cup! I know the In-Season Tournament made a little more sense in the first year as a way to explain to people what it was, but it’s a bit clunky and it’d make for a much cleaner branding of the event to call it the NBA Cup (surely brought to you by a sponsor soon).

How groups are put together

Keeping track of which team is in which group is tough, if only because we already have a system that separates teams into three groups of five with divisions. I’m very open to the idea that, with this being the first season, keeping track of this will become easier and easier over the years. At the same time, I’m inclined to say we can just keep teams in their divisions for this, particularly because part of the appeal of an event like this is it adds high-stakes games to the sleepy period of the regular season, and there are already baked-in rivalries within divisions that would make for an interesting television product. Obviously some divisions are more competitive than others, but the longer this format goes on, you’re going to get some groups that are total stinkers as long as they’re based on records from the previous season.

Home-and-home scheduling for the group stage

I want to give credit to J.B. Bickerstaff for this one, as he mentioned expanding the group stage out to eight games and turning the group into a home-and-home.

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that he and everyone else are learning about the In-Season Tournament as they go but he’s a huge fan of the process. He advocates for the league to do an eight game Group Stage format so there’s home and home opportunities. — Evan Dammarell, Spotify Alchemist (@AmNotEvan) November 28, 2023

This is an excellent idea. One of the events the NBA assuredly had in mind when it was trying to put this all together — the Champions League in European club soccer — already does this, as it has every team play home and away in its group. Only having two home games for an event like this is nowhere near enough if the league wants to hammer home that this is a gigantic, must-see spectacle. Go home-and-home for group play, which includes the added bonus of potentially clearing up tiebreaker scenarios (we’ll discuss this in more detail next!), as more games would theoretically decrease the likelihood of teams ending with the same records.

Limiting the importance of point differential

It’s pretty clear that a lot of people aren’t comfortable with point differential mattering this much. You can tell that some players understand that it’s not bad sportsmanship to place an emphasis on margin of victory (here, for example, is Domantas Sabonis trying to encourage Kevin Huerter to get a shot up late in a game), but a number of players and coaches clearly don’t like this, and the Boston Celtics intentionally fouling Andre Drummond in a game where they led comfortably because of the emphasis on point differential didn’t exactly go over well. Maybe this one gets dog eared and we return to it after group play next year, but it’ll certainly be something to watch next year.