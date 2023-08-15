The first few months of the 2023-24 NBA season will feature the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament, where each team has been placed into a group with four other teams, with the six group winners and two other teams advancing to the knockout rounds. All of the games up until semifinals and finals will also count as normal, regular season games, ensuring that teams that reach the finals only add two extra games to their schedule.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the group play schedule, which runs from November 3-28, where each team will play four group stage games (two at home, two on the road). Those games will count towards their regular season record while also determining who moves on to the knockout rounds. The league will then schedule each team for a game on December 4 or 5 to fill the quarterfinal slots or round out the only unscheduled game on each team’s 82-game regular season schedule.

Here is the group stage schedule for East Group C, which includes the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Orlando Magic.

Boston Celtics:

11/10: vs. Nets (7:30 pm. ET, ESPN)

11/17: at Raptors (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/24: at Magic (2:30 p.m ET, NBA TV)

11/28: vs. Bulls (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

Brooklyn Nets:

11/3: at Bulls (8:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/10: at Celtics (7:30 p.m ET, ESPN)

11/14: vs. Magic (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/28: vs. Raptors (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

Toronto Raptors:

11/17: vs. Celtics (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/21: at Magic (7:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/24: vs. Bulls (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/28: at Nets (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

Chicago Bulls:

11/3: vs. Nets (8:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/17: vs. Magic (8:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/24: at Raptors (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/28: at Celtics (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

Orlando Magic:

11/14: at Nets (7:30 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/17: at Bulls (8:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/21: vs. Raptors (7:00 p.m ET, League Pass)

11/24: vs. Celtics (2:30 p.m ET, NBA TV)

Other group schedules:

East A: Sixers, Cavs, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

East B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets

West A: Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Blazers

West B: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets

West C: Kings, Warriors, Wolves, Thunder, Spurs