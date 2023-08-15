The first few months of the 2023-24 NBA season will feature the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament, where each team has been placed into a group with four other teams, with the six group winners and two other teams advancing to the knockout rounds. All of the games up until semifinals and finals will also count as normal, regular season games, ensuring that teams that reach the finals only add two extra games to their schedule.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the group play schedule, which runs from November 3-28, where each team will play four group stage games (two at home, two on the road). Those games will count towards their regular season record while also determining who moves on to the knockout rounds. The league will then schedule each team for a game on December 4 or 5 to fill the quarterfinal slots or round out the only unscheduled game on each team’s 82-game regular season schedule.

Here is the group stage schedule for West Group A, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Memphis Grizzlies:

11/3: at Blazers (10:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/10: vs. Jazz (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: at Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: vs. Suns (5:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Phoenix Suns:

11/10: vs. Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/17: at Jazz (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/21: vs. Blazers (9:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: at Grizzlies (5:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV)

Los Angeles Lakers:

11/10: at Suns (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/14: vs. Grizzlies (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/17: at Blazers (10:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/21: vs. Jazz (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

Utah Jazz:

11/10: at Grizzlies (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: vs. Blazers (9:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/17: vs. Suns (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/21: at Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

Portland Trail Blazers:

11/3: vs. Grizzlies (10:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: at Jazz (9:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/17: vs. Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/21: at Suns (9:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Other group schedules:

East A: Sixers, Cavs, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

East B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets

East C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic

West B: Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, Rockets

West C: Kings, Warriors, Wolves, Thunder, Spurs