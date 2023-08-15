The first few months of the 2023-24 NBA season will feature the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament, where each team has been placed into a group with four other teams, with the six group winners and two other teams advancing to the knockout rounds. All of the games up until semifinals and finals will also count as normal, regular season games, ensuring that teams that reach the finals only add two extra games to their schedule.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced the group play schedule, which runs from November 3-28, where each team will play four group stage games (two at home, two on the road). Those games will count towards their regular season record while also determining who moves on to the knockout rounds. The league will then schedule each team for a game on December 4 or 5 to fill the quarterfinal slots or round out the only unscheduled game on each team’s 82-game regular season schedule.

Here is the group stage schedule for West Group B, which includes the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets.

Denver Nuggets:

11/3: vs. Mavs (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/14: vs. Clippers (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

11/17: at Pelicans (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: at Rockets (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Los Angeles Clippers:

11/10: at Mavs (8:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: at Nuggets (10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

11/17: vs. Rockets (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: vs. Pelicans (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

New Orleans Pelicans:

11/10: at Rockets (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: vs. Mavs (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/17: vs. Nuggets (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: at Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Dallas Mavericks:

11/3: at Nuggets (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

11/10: vs. Clippers (8:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/14: at Pelicans (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/28: vs. Rockets (8:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Houston Rockets:

11/10: vs. Pelicans (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/17: at Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/24: vs. Nuggets (8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass)

11/28: at Mavs (8:30 p.m. ET, League Pass)

Other group schedules:

East A: Sixers, Cavs, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons

East B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets

East C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic

West A: Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, Blazers

West C: Kings, Warriors, Wolves, Thunder, Spurs